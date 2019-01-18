After schools, a dose of happiness for Delhi’s govt hospitals

After happiness classes in schools, the Delhi government is looking at happiness therapy in hospitals. Inspired by a video from hospitals in Brazil that Delhi government officials chanced upon, the therapy entails a group dance by hospital staff. It also included music, songs, meditation, Yoga and laughter “under proper supervision” for patients admitted in all wards, except the ICU and Emergency.

Advertising

Inaugurating the happiness therapy as a pilot project at GTB Hospital on Thursday, Health Minister Satyendar Jain danced along with hospital staff as he held an infant in his hands.

Government officials said the project will be extended to all hospitals under it.

“Inspired from a hospital in Brazil, we have adopted this concept in GTB hospital first. The aim is to bridge the gap between patients and doctors. The initiative is planned in five stages — dance, music, yoga, physiotherapy and meditation. This will also eventually reduce stress among patients who are being treated,” Jain told The Indian Express.

According to a statement issued by the government, various diseases such as cancer, infections, injuries, developmental disorders, hypertension and diabetes have direct and negative impact on mental health of patients.

Officials said the idea was tested in many countries such as United States and Brazil. “In the US, dance therapy for children, and elderly patients with dementia and Parkinson’s disorder is used often in a few centres,” the statement said.

Advertising

Officials said guidelines to ensure that no harm comes to patients in the process are also being formulated.