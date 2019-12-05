After audit report, AAP says Delhi civic bodies owed no money

Bharadwaj said grants from Centre had decreased Bharadwaj said grants from Centre had decreased

Citing the Comptroller and Auditor General of India’s report, which said that the three municipal corporations owe around Rs 3,800 crore to the Delhi government, the AAP Wednesday said the corporations have received not just adequate, but “excess funds” from the government.

The CAG report said that the North, East and South civic bodies owed Rs 2,037 crore, Rs 1,395 crore and Rs 381 crore respectively to the Delhi government as on March 31, 2018. “Recovery of loans for the period 2015-16 to 2017-18 has been deferred due to poor financial conditions of the corporations,” the report said.

The State Finances Audit Report was tabled in the Delhi Assembly Monday. In a statement, the AAP said the CAG report has categorically stated that Delhi government owes “no outstanding amount to the MCDs”.

On the report not mentioning this specifically, a government spokesperson said, “MCDs knocked the door of every court, but their claims did not stand. Every penny owed by the Delhi government to the MCDs, if any, would have showed up as liability on the government’s accounts.”

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj also pointed out that the grants-in-aid from the Centre decreased from Rs 2,825 crore in 2016-17 to Rs 2,184 crore in 2017-18. “BJP should fight this election with their MCD model of governance and AAP will fight with Delhi government’s model of governance,” Bharadwaj said.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe meanwhile said: “The CAG report analyses the period from 2013-14 to 2017-18 whereas the CM conveniently disguises this fact and claims that the report speaks of his own term from 2015 to 2020. The reality is that post 2017-18, Delhi has been registering fiscal deficit. The Delhi government must release a white paper on the latest macroeconomic indicators of Delhi’s economy…”

