After assault on teacher, edu dept ask Delhi govt schools to tighten measures on visitor entry

Days after a teacher at a Northeast Delhi government school was allegedly assaulted by a student’s relatives, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has directed that schools further tighten restrictions on entry of visitors.

On Saturday, the teacher was assaulted on the school premises during school hours. Police arrested three people on Saturday.

According to R Sathiyasundaram, DCP (Shahdara), the teacher had allegedly slapped a class 8 student on grounds of “indiscipline” on Friday, after which the student’s grandmother, his uncle and two of his friends entered the school where both parties had an argument after which they allegedly assaulted the teacher.

In response to this incident, the DoE issued a circular to all government schools directing that the number of parents be restricted to two-three at a time. Apart from this, it has also directed that no other person be allowed to enter school premises with parents or guardians, that any person not be allowed to enter the premises without details being entered in the visitor register, and that visitors not be allowed to enter classrooms and staffrooms.

“Heads of schools should ensure CCTVs are installed in the school and are functional all the time,” it added.

On Monday, a delegation of teacher representatives also met the Director of Education, Himanshu Gupta, to express concerns about teacher safety. The Government School Teachers’ Association had also written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday demanding that the government introduce legislation to “declare any criminal act or assault against teachers and staff on school premises be proclaimed a non-bailable offence as done through the Delhi Medicare Service Personnel and Medicare Service Institutions Act, 2008.”