After asking Delhi CM Kejriwal to sign files, L-G Saxena directs education department officials to do same

After returning around 47 files to the chief minister’s office for not having Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s signature and asking him to sign all important files, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinay Kumar Saxena has directed officials at the Directorate of Education (DoE) to issue directions and orders under their “own signature in future”.

“The L-G has directed all officers/officials performing statutory functions in terms of the provisions of the Delhi Education Act & Rules, 1973, shall issue directions/orders under their own signature in future. It may be noted that not affixing signatures, that is mandatory as per rules, has now become a norm in the government of Delhi,” said officials from the L-G House.

The directions came amid the L-G disposing of an appeal in favour of an elementary school, the recognition of which had been denied by the DoE. Officials said that the school was rejected despite having fulfilled all criteria.

According to officials, while hearing the matter of the elementary school, Ganga International School, Rohini, the L-G observed that “the department (DoE) which is entrusted with the responsibility of the development of school education in Delhi has shown utter lack of consideration and due diligence”.

“The education department is expected to be a facilitator and not act as an obstructionist,” the LG ruled. He also slammed DoE that due to its “irresponsible and callous attitude of officers is resulting in unnecessary litigation”.

This judicial order will dispose of the appeal filed under Section 4(3) of Delhi Education Act 1973, read with rule 58 of Delhi School Education Rules 1973, that designates the L-G as the judicial appellate authority, against the impugned order dated July 16, 2019, issued by the deputy director of education, District North-West (B), said officials.

The order of the deputy director had conveyed the decision of the director, DoE, rejecting the appellant’s request for grant of recognition up to elementary level.

Advertisement

The matter was heard by the L-G on July 27 and the respondents were the DoE, the Delhi government and Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Officials further added that after hearing submissions from both the sides, the L-G observed that except the perpetual lease deed wherein the area of land allotted to the society has been shown as 798 square metres, all other documents issued by the DDA mention a land area of 800 square metres.

Saxena directed the DoE to immediately provide the school with necessary recognition pending unjustifiably since 2009 subject to it fulfilling all other norms. “The DoE had no reason whatsoever to stick to the impugned order,” said officials.

Advertisement

The DoE director did not reply to calls seeking a comment on the matter.