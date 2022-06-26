Administration initiates process for structural audit of 60 societies in Gurgaon, seeks consultants

The Gurgaon deputy commissioner (DC) Saturday said the district administration has initiated a process and sought expression of interest from private firms and agencies for a structural audit of more than 60 high-rise societies.

Nishant Kumar Yadav, Gurgaon DC, said a panel of consultants is being formed for the structural audit.

“Applications have been invited from various agencies and firms for consultants in the audit panel based on the prescribed conditions and rules. The administration will shortlist the consultants within a week after receiving the applications,” he said.

On March 31, the DC had given directions to constitute a structural audit team to address complaints related to irregularities in construction and structural safety that had been received from more than 60 colonies and group housing societies in Gurgaon over the past two years.

On the criteria for enlisting agencies and firms for the audit advisory panel, the DC said the consultant/firm should have at least 10 years of experience in structural designing, auditing, and structural analysis. The consultant/firm should have a minimum of three full-time qualified structural engineers with a minimum of five years of experience in structural designing and auditing of multi-storey buildings, he added.

The DC said that once the panel is finalised, the financial statement will be prepared by the district administration and the cost involved in conducting the structural audit will be borne by the developer concerned.

In March, in the aftermath of the incident in Chintels Paradiso society where two women were killed after a large portion of an apartment had collapsed, the district administration had held a meeting with 12 structural audit firms, representatives of resident welfare associations and officials, and sought suggestions to make high rise buildings safe.