Ad-hoc appointments suspended in DU: RJD MP airs concern in RS

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha Tuesday raised concern over the issue of Delhi University (DU) ad-hoc appointments in the Rajya Sabha Tuesday, saying there was a “sword hanging over them”. Jha is also a professor of social work at the university.

The DU Principals’ Association has kept ad-hoc appointments and salaries in abeyance till they receive clarification from the administration on the issue.

Raising the issue in the zero hour, Jha addressed Chair Venkaiah Naidu and said, “This is a very important issue, also because you are the Chancellor of Delhi University. There is a sword hanging over ad-hoc appointments. On August 28, a letter was issued (by the administration), after which they (ad-hocs) are being told to sign an undertaking… It is being changed to a contractual employment. Approximately 5,000 teachers are getting affected by this.”

In the letter, DU asked colleges to appoint guest faculty against new vacancies till permanent appointments were made.

“Guest faculty have virtually no status. People live in uncertainty,” said Jha. “The second worrisome aspect of this is that it shall have a bearing on promotion as well. If you don’t count ad -hoc experience, then promotions in DU and other central universities will become meaningless… Through you, I want to appeal to the MHRD that the August 28 letter should be withdrawn immediately, and the earlier conditions be restored,” he said.

Meanwhile, DUTA president Rajib Ray wrote to the MHRD and UGC: “On behalf of DUTA, we would like to appeal to you to intervene immediately…”

