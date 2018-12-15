Action on cabs for not sharing ad money

After discovering that cab-based aggregators and vehicles are violating advertisement policies, leading to corporations losing crores, the Municipal Corporations of Delhi took action against 29 such vehicles Friday.

Additional Commissioner of the North civic body, B N Mishra, said challans of Rs 200 each were issued to defaulters. Ads on nine vehicles were completely defaced, after it was found that no payment was being made for them to civic bodies, as per the outdoor advertisement policy.

As per the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, vehicles have to pay Rs 1,000-2,000 for six months, depending on the size of the advertisements.

The three corporations are losing crores, as the North earns just around Rs 8-10 lakh from about 500 vehicles, while the South body gets around Rs 15 lakh from the vehicles. The East civic body gets even less. Officials say there is no official number of the defaulting vehicles, but it would be much higher than those falling under the North and South bodies.

Mishra said he has written to cab-based aggregators Ola and Uber, asking them to ensure that permission of the civic body is sought before advertisements of private companies are placed on the vehicles, after paying the requisite fee.

Senior officials in the South and East civic bodies said the violations are rampant in their jurisdiction as well, and drives to curb them will be started soon.

The matter was also raised in a recent meeting of the North Body by Standing Committee member Poonam Parshar Jha.