ABVP member slapped me, says AISA activist

An activist of the All India Students’ Association (AISA) has alleged that she was assaulted by members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Kirori Mal College Friday. The ABVP, however, denied the involvement of their activists, and claimed that it was the AISA activist who bullied a first-year student of the college.

Police were called to the college and an FIR was registered under IPC sections 324 (voluntary causing hurt by dangerous weapon and other) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) against unknown persons.

AISA activist Kawalpreet Kaur alleged that she was campaigning in the college for the DU students’ union polls, to be held on September 12, when the men passed lewd comments. She also alleged that one of them slapped her. “They were using foul language, I felt humiliated… my natural response was to slap him, which I did. Immediately, the man slapped me back… I lost my balance,” alleged Kaur.

However, ABVP national media co-ordinator Monika Choudhary said, “Kawalpreet had a fight with a first-year student of the college. In the process, they ended up slapping one another. No ABVP member was involved in the incident. It is their habit to blame ABVP for everything.”

