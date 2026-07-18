Men’s rights activist, supported rape-accused Sengar: Woman who threw ink at Dipke

It was around 1:20 pm. Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was addressing the crowd at Jantar Mantar on Saturday. He claimed that the Delhi Police “tactfully” removed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk earlier in the day from the site. “You say you were concerned about his health. If you weren’t doing anything wrong, Toh wardi mein kyun nahi aaye (why didn’t you come in uniform),” he questioned.

A woman kept moving closer to the stage as he spoke. Once she was at the stage, close enough to Dipke, she threw ink at the CJP founder. The 32-year-old was taken by surprise. Identified as Barkha Trehan, she was dragged away from the stage by CJP supporters and taken to the Parliament Street police station, said officers.