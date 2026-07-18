Men’s rights activist, supported rape-accused Sengar: Woman who threw ink at Dipke

It was around 1:20 pm. Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was addressing the crowd at Jantar Mantar on Saturday. He claimed that the Delhi Police “tactfully” removed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk earlier in the day from the site. “You say you were concerned about his health. If you weren’t doing anything wrong, Toh wardi mein kyun nahi aaye (why didn’t you come in uniform),” he questioned.
A woman kept moving closer to the stage as he spoke. Once she was at the stage, close enough to Dipke, she threw ink at the CJP founder. The 32-year-old was taken by surprise. Identified as Barkha Trehan, she was dragged away from the stage by CJP supporters and taken to the Parliament Street police station, said officers.
Trehan, who describes herself a men’s rights activist, chanted ‘Jai Shree Ram,’ while being taken away from the protest site, officers added. She alleged that she was beaten by the CJP supporters as she left the venue.On her X account, Trehan has heavily criticised CJP in her posts. In her bio, she describes herself as a “Hindu entrepreneur”, and the ‘Voice of Men.’
The last time she was seen at Jantar Mantar was on December 25, 2025, when she participated in a protest organised by her NGO ‘Purush Aayog,’ supporting former BJP MLA Kuldeep Senger, who was accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, according to officers. She is a regular on TV debates and also writes for media outlets.
Referring to an earlier attack in Jaipur, when he was slapped during a CJP protest, Dipke said that he won’t be deterred by such attacks. Soon after the incident, referring to the colour of the ink that was thrown at him, he posted on his X account, “Blue is my colour.”
Meanwhile, police said that officers merely removed Trehan from the protest site and did not detain her. According to police, they let her go and no case was registered.