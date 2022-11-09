AAP’s Satyendar Jain provided cut fruits, massage in jail: ED to court

The Enforcement Directorate, while wrapping up arguments in the bail hearing related to the alleged money laundering case against AAP minister Satyendar Jain, has told a Delhi court that he abused his power in jail as he was provided with fresh cut fruits and massage. The agency also said the jail is not a place of enjoyment.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, who appeared on behalf of the ED, asked Special Judge Vikas Dhull to look into Jain’s conduct as he was “abusing his power” in Tihar jail. The court will hear Jain’s lawyers rebut the ED arguments on Thursday.

The defence counsel have told the court that Jain was not provided any special treatment in jail.

The ASG told the court that Jain was seen being provided with fresh cut fruits by unknown persons directly in his cell and that CCTV footage showed him having discussions with unknown persons too.

ASG Raju also submitted that the CCTV footage of the jail showed “unknown people giving a foot massage” to Jain in the presence of other unknown persons, beyond curfew hours.

The ASG told the court that the unknown person had also delivered some documents to Jain “in a clandestine manner” and submitted that “most of the time he is either in hospital or in jail enjoying these facilities”. The ASG also relied on CCTV image stills, which purportedly showed a jail staff sitting next to Jain, to state that there has to be some decorum.

The ED also claimed that the co-accused Vaibhav Jain had retracted his statement because of the pressure from Jain. The ED had submitted that Jain had routed black money through shell companies and had complete control over the companies.