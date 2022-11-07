AAP’s Satyendar Jain kingpin who converted black money, tampered with evidence: ED to court

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Monday told a Delhi court that AAP leader Satyendar Jain was the kingpin who was not only involved in “converting black money to white” but also in tampering of evidence, while opposing his bail in a money laundering case.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju opposed Jain’s bail before Special Judge Vikas Dhull, who listed the matter for further hearing on November 9.

Raju began his arguments by rebutting Jain’s plea that the predicate offence investigated by the CBI was not made out. The ASG told the judge that two courts have taken cognizance of both the CBI and ED chargesheets and summoned the accused, which was not challenged by Jain’s lawyers.

“Two courts have taken cognizance of the predicate offence and PMLA offence. To say that the predicate offence is not made would be contrary to the orders. It won’t be proper to venture into deciding whether predicate offence is made out or not,” Raju told the court.

Raju told the court that the companies under investigation were “only paper companies, they did not earn any income and did not have any intrinsic value” and that co-accused Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain were the AAP leader’s dummies.

Raju told the court that the agency has evidence to show that Jain was in de facto control of these companies.

“The statement of witnesses would show that he is the kingpin of all these activities. His resignation was to create a facade that he has exited. He is actively involved in the (creation of) accommodation entries,” Raju told the court.

Advertisement

Raju also told the court that Jain’s wife Poonam Jain replaced him following his resignation, and not some stranger, to show that he held de facto control of the companies.

“He (Jain) is not only involved in converting black money to white, but also tampering of evidence by creating back-dated documents. They are fabricating evidence,” Raju told the court.