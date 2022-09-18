AAP’s first national convention today; 1,500 elected leaders from 20 states to participate

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set to conduct its first Rashtra Jan Pratinidhi Sammelan at 11 am Sunday at the Indira Gandhi stadium in Delhi. Around 1,500 AAP leaders from across 20 states will participate in the national convention party sources said.

The conference will be chaired by Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. This is the first National People’s Conference of all elected representatives of the AAP.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who will also participate in the conference, took to Twitter and said, “Today is a historic day for the country. AAP’s first national convention is being organised in which all the public representatives of the AAP from all over the country will be involved. National convenor @arvindkejriwal ji will guide everyone to perform their duty towards the public and take the mission to make India number 1 across the country.”

The conference will be attended by the chief ministers of Delhi and Punjab, besides all elected MLAs, Rajya Sabha members, councillors and district panchayat members of the Aam Aadmi Party as well as chairpersons, block chiefs and other public representatives.