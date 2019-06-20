Can seek disqualification of other rebel MLAs too: AAP

Days after the AAP approached the Delhi Assembly Speaker seeking disqualification of its two rebel MLAs, the ruling party in the national capital Thursday said it can take similiar action against its other rebel legislators. The AAP had on June 10 moved a petition in the Delhi Assembly and sought disqualification of its two rebel MLAs — Anil Bajpai from Bijwasan seat and Devinder Sehrawat from Gandhi Nagar — who had been openly critical of the party and had joined the BJP on May 3 and May 6 respectively.

Saurabh Bhardwaj, the spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party said the outfit was expecting the two MLAs to quit “legally and morally”, but since that did not happen, it decided to move the petition against them. He further said, “Action can be taken against other rebel MLAs too and till now action has been taken against these two.”

The two other MLAs who can be on party’s radar are Chandni Chowk MLA Alka Lamba and Karawal Nagar MLA Kapil Mishra as both of them have been vocal against the party’s actions and decisions. Meanwhile, a Delhi government official said once Bajpai and Sehrawat submit their replies, the Speaker will examine them. “The Speaker will go by the laid down rules and will announce his decision,” the official said.

While Sehrawat said that he has received a notice from the speaker, Bajpai said there is no merit in AAP’s petition as the case of office of profit against him is still subjudice. “Under the existing laws, they (AAP) have not issued a proper notice. Even on the BJP dais, I had said that I have not taken the party membership… There is a due process before seeking my disqualification and I have not received any notice directly from the AAP,” Sehrawat said.

But Bhardwaj said that if that is the case then both Bajpai and Sehrawat should openly say that BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari and Vijay Goel are lying and they are not associated with the BJP and still support the Aam Aadmi Party.

Last year, the Delhi High Court restored the membership of 20 disqualified AAP MLAs and referred the case back to the Election Commission (EC). The HC had said the disqualification of AAP MLAs was bad in law, and therefore remanded their plea back to the EC which will hear it afresh.