AAP’s Goel to BJP: Next time, bring men to protest

“You have come wearing bangles, show some courage next time and bring men to protest,” said Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel Tuesday, on the BJP fielding women in a protest demanding clean water.

Goel also accused Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta of lowering the dignity of the House by allowing the protesters to enter the Assembly premises.

“Himmat hai toh aadmi ko leke aate, chudiyan pehenke aaye aap, auroton ko aage karte hain, agar Vijender Gupta mein himmat hoti toh 10-20 ladko ko lekar aate (If you had some courage, you would have brought some men to protest, instead of fielding women),” Goel said.

He also turned down the BJP’s demand for a discussion on rising onion prices.

