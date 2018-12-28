AAP national executive meet: Party says will fight BJP in states where it is strong

The AAP national executive Friday decided to contest parliamentary polls in states where the BJP is strong and monitor the emerging situation in the country before taking a call on joining the grand alliance.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, senior party leader Gopal Rai said the AAP has decided to fight “autocracy” of the Modi government. “The Aam Aadmi Party will fight against this autocracy by challenging the BJP in states where it is strong,” he said.

Rai, when asked about AAP’s participation in ‘Mahagathbandhan’, said, “We will monitor the situation in the country and take a decision accordingly.” Mahagathbandhan is a grand alliance of opposition parties against the BJP for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting also discussed the condition of farmers in country. “The BJP has cheated the farmers and the Congress which won in three states recently on the promise of loan waiver is also doing it partially,” said Rai.

A meeting of the National Council of the party will be held on Saturday.