Two AAP MLAs disqualified from Delhi Assembly

AAP MLAs from Bijwasan and Gandhi Nagar, Devinder Sehrawat and Anil Kumar Bajpai, were disqualified from the Delhi Assembly under the anti-defection law on orders of Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.

Last week, the Speaker had disqualified former minister Kapil Mishra for campaigning for the BJP and the PM ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

AAP national spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj had filed a plea to the Speaker, demanding that the two be disqualified as they had joined the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Both Bajpai and Sehrawat had claimed that they did not sign any membership form. The Speaker said that Bajpai appeared at a press conference where he joined the BJP. In a separate order, the speaker said Sehrawat had not denied joining BJP at the press conference.