AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan sent to 14 days of judicial custody in ACB’s Waqf board case

A Delhi court has sent AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to 14-day judicial custody in connection with a case of alleged irregularities at the Delhi Waqf Board, being investigated by the anti-corruption branch (ACB).

Special Judge Vikash Dhull sent Khan to judicial custody following which his lawyers apprised the court of the bail application they had filed, and prayed that the matter be heard at the earliest.

The court is expected to take up his bail hearing Tuesday.

In the previous hearings, the prosecution had asked for Khan’s custody to investigate alleged money transactions in various states and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The ACB also stated that under their scanner was a private company which made property purchases in Uttarakhand.

The agency is also relying on a diary recovered during its raid that allegedly contains cash entries made to Khan. The agency has also claimed that a political party was under its scanner while it looked into the money transactions.

Khan’s lawyer, senior advocate Rahul Mehra, who spearheads Khan’s arguments in court, said that the agency does not have any evidence to tie the money transactions to his client.

Mehra had also told the court that the ACB has not been able to point out the provisions which were violated in connection with the allegations of irregularities in hiring of contractual workers, and submitted that it was on the prosecution to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

A case against Khan was filed in 2016, following a complaint from the sub-divisional magistrate (headquarters), revenue department, alleging that appointments to various “existing and non-existing posts” in the Waqf Board were “arbitrary and illegal”. The ACB registered an FIR in January 2020 under section 7 (public servant taking gratification) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and IPC section 120-B (criminal conspiracy).