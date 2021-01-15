‘AAP leaders can’t protest outside L-G, Shah homes’

Opposing petitions by AAP leaders Raghav Chadha and Atishi for permission to hold protests outside residences of the Union Home Minister and L-G, Delhi Police Thursday told the Delhi High Court that protests can’t be allowed there as per law laid down by the Supreme Court and a standing order issued by the Commissioner.

Police also said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority guidelines also prohibit political functions in the national capital.

With regard to Chadha’s petition seeking permission to hold a protest outside Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence, police also said an order under Section 144 CrPC has been issued to prohibit protests in the Chanakyapuri sub-division, for areas falling under Tughlak Road, South Avenue and Chanakyapuri police stations till January 20, “keeping in view the sensitive nature of the area, which is residence to the Hon’ble President of India, Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Hon’ble Supreme Court judges and various other international and national dignitaries”.

Similarly, in response to Atishi’s petition, police said Section 144 CrPC has been promulgated in the area surrounding L-G Anil Baijal’s residence, which will remain in force till January 30, “in the interests of the security of Hon’ble L-G and the need to ensure he is able to perform his functions without any disruptions.”