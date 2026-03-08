AAP govt kept development of Delhi on hold for political gain, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed the previous AAP government in Delhi, alleging that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party kept the “development of lakhs of Delhiites at hold for their own political benefit.” Referring to the previous regime as the “AAPda (disaster) government,” the PM made the remarks while inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth around Rs 33,500 crore in the Capital.
“This programme is also a symbol of how important it was that Delhi got rid of the ‘AApda government’ last year. If there would have been no AAP government, the Delhi Metro’s Phase IV would have gotten over much earlier. But for their own political benefit, the AAP kept the development of lakhs of Delhiites at hold,” he said.
He also recalled how the Capital had once been synonymous with poor infrastructure. “There was a time when Delhi was discussed only for its bad facilities. It took a few hours to reach from one point in the city to another,” Modi said.
Underlining Delhi’s national and global importance as the country’s Capital, the PM stressed that strengthening the city’s infrastructure was essential to reflect India’s progress. He referred to projects such as the Namo Bharat train and the expansion of the Delhi Metro network to 375 kilometres as concrete steps towards improving connectivity and modernizing infrastructure.
“The more modern, convenient, and better connected Delhi becomes, the more strongly India’s self-confidence will be visible to the world,” he added.
The PM also outlined several transport infrastructure upgrades underway in the city, noting that more than 4,000 electric buses provided by the Centre are already operating in Delhi, with another 1,800 buses deployed over the past year. He further highlighted how the Peripheral Expressway has successfully diverted lakhs of vehicles that previously had to enter the city.
