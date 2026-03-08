AAP govt kept development of Delhi on hold for political gain, says PM Modi

Underlining Delhi's national and global importance as the country's Capital, the PM stressed that strengthening the city's infrastructure was essential to reflect India's progress. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed the previous AAP government in Delhi, alleging that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party kept the “development of lakhs of Delhiites at hold for their own political benefit.” Referring to the previous regime as the “AAPda (disaster) government,” the PM made the remarks while inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth around Rs 33,500 crore in the Capital.

‘AAPda govt’: PM Modi

“This programme is also a symbol of how important it was that Delhi got rid of the ‘AApda government’ last year. If there would have been no AAP government, the Delhi Metro’s Phase IV would have gotten over much earlier. But for their own political benefit, the AAP kept the development of lakhs of Delhiites at hold,” he said.