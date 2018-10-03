Aadhaar, voter ID of kin not mandatory for admission: Delhi High Court

A bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Chander Shekhar observed that the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of ‘Aadhaar’ but limited the scope of the biometric identity project, ruling that it is not mandatory for bank accounts, mobile connections or school admissions. (Representational Image) A bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Chander Shekhar observed that the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of ‘Aadhaar’ but limited the scope of the biometric identity project, ruling that it is not mandatory for bank accounts, mobile connections or school admissions. (Representational Image)

The Delhi High Court Monday ruled that it is not mandatory to give Aadhaar and voter ID details of students, along with that of their siblings and parents, for the purpose of admission of students in schools in the capital.

A bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Chander Shekhar observed that the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of ‘Aadhaar’ but limited the scope of the biometric identity project, ruling that it is not mandatory for bank accounts, mobile connections or school admissions.

The bench noted that the Delhi government is also issuing corrigendum with regard to the September 11 circular of the Directorate of Education, which had asked all schools to collect Aadhaar and voter ID details of 87 lakh students and their family members by September 21.

The court, thereafter, disposed of the plea which has contended that the documents and signatures were being sought in complete violation of the law.

