A stork, a bottleneck and a frenzied search operation

At the Basai wetland in Gurgaon on Thursday evening, Manoj Nair spotted it all — the bird’s iridescent black neck, its long beak, beady eyes and dull red spindly legs. It was a black-necked stork, the birder knew instantly as he photographed it standing tall and then flying away. What Nair missed, however, was a plastic bottleneck stuck around the bird’s beak — rendering it unable to eat or drink.

Since then, a group of five birders and a team from the Gurgaon forest office have been on a mission to rescue the stork — which falls under the “near threatened” category, as per the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

“I saw the bottleneck when I went through the photographs and alerted Pankaj Gupta, a senior birder. On Friday, two teams went to Basai wetland and Najafgarh to look for it…,” said Nair.

On Friday morning, a team visited Basai wetland where the stork was spotted. “But it didn’t allow close approach and flew away… this means it’s still healthy. It can’t eat or drink. Due to the weather, it will get dehydrated before it starves. We need to find the bird in a semi-okay condition so we can remove the bottleneck,” said Gupta.

Armed with binoculars, spotting scopes, cameras and a knife, the team next visited Najafgarh — one of the nesting grounds of the black-necked stork, which thrives in a wetland. “We spotted five of them but not this one. In the evening, a team of three spotted six — one of them was probably the stork we are looking for. Since the bottleneck is black and so is the beak, we couldn’t tell for sure,” said Gupta.

The rescue mission continues this weekend, with Gupta and Nair having alerted birders and bird photographers in and around the area to join the operation. The Wildlife Trust of India will join the rescue effort as well.

The team also approached the National Zoological Park as “they have a tranquilising gun”. “The vet there told us that if the bird is shot with a tranquiliser, it will fly away and drop dead somewhere. We hope to spot it soon when it’s weaker, so we can cut the bottleneck and take it to a hospital…,” said Gupta.

