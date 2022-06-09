scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 10, 2022
Must Read

5-year-old girl tied, left under scorching sun ‘for not doing homework’

An initial probe has revealed that the girl was tied and put on the terrace as part of a punishment for not doing her school homework, an officer said, adding that she studies at a nearby school.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: June 9, 2022 1:49:45 am
In the video shot by a local, the girl is seen writhing as she tries to free herself and is also heard crying for help.

A five-year-old girl was tied and left on the roof of her house, allegedly by her mother, in Northeast Delhi Wednesday morning. A video purportedly shows the girl’s hands and legs tied with a rope, and her struggling under the beating sun. The Delhi Police said they have traced the family and initiated an enquiry against the parents.

In the video shot by a local, the girl is seen writhing as she tries to free herself and is also heard crying for help.

An initial probe has revealed that the girl was tied and put on the terrace as part of a punishment for not doing her school homework, an officer said, adding that she studies at a nearby school.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Best of Express Premium
An 8-km elevated road, 3 ‘finger bridges’ to ghats: UP govt comes up with...Premium
An 8-km elevated road, 3 ‘finger bridges’ to ghats: UP govt comes up with...
Rajiv Mehrishi: Finance secretary, home secretary, CAG — and now pickle-m...Premium
Rajiv Mehrishi: Finance secretary, home secretary, CAG — and now pickle-m...
Delhi Confidential: Helping OutPremium
Delhi Confidential: Helping Out
Explained: Why bond yields are rising, and what it means for markets and ...Premium
Explained: Why bond yields are rising, and what it means for markets and ...
More Premium Stories >>

Sanjay Sain, DCP (Northeast), said, “We took cognizance of the video going viral and started looking for the family. Teams were sent to Khajuri Khas and Karawal Nagar. After some time, one of the teams found the address. We went there and found the parents. An enquiry has been initiated in the matter. Legal action will be taken.”

The girl’s father works as a tailor and was out when the incident took place. The girl’s mother is a homemaker. “She will be questioned about the incident. No arrest has been made. A case is being registered,” said an officer.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog
EXPRESS OPINION
More Lifestyle
More Explained
More Entertainment
More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

nayanthara Vignesh Shivan wedding update
Inside Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s intimate wedding

Photos

DAG
Exhibition features works of artists who’ve had a ‘sustained relationship’ with tantra philosophy

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India
Best of Express
Advertisement
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
More Explained
EXPRESS OPINION
Jun 10: Latest News
Advertisement