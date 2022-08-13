72-year-old man jumps to death in front of train at metro station

Updated: August 13, 2022 7:35:40 am
A 72-year-old died after he allegedly jumped in front of an approaching train at Guru Dronacharya metro station on Friday evening, said police. Police recovered a suicide note from his pocket.
According to police, the man was a native of Kanpur and had come to Gurgaon earlier this week to stay at a relative’s house. Police said the incident took place at 4.56 pm.
“Preliminary probe suggests that he travelled from another metro station in Gurgaon and alighted at Guru Dronacharya metro station. At the station, he jumped before an approaching train and was killed after being hit by the train,” said a police officer.
Police said in a note recovered from his pocket, he said that he was taking the step of his volition and no one was responsible for the incident.
“His children are settled abroad. A few days ago, one of his children, who was in the country, had dropped him at a relative’s house in Gurgaon. We have informed the family members of the victim,” said the police officer.
Police said the reason for the alleged suicide is yet to be known. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 CrPC.
