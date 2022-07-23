7 dead, 4 injured after truck collides with auto in Nuh

July 23, 2022 7:57:04 am
Seven people died while four others were injured after a truck allegedly collided with an auto-rickshaw in Nuh district on Friday afternoon, said police.
According to the police, the incident took place around 3 pm when an autorickshaw, with at least 11 passengers, was going towards Hodal and had reached near Madhiyaki crossing on Punhana-Hodal road. Police said a truck coming from the opposite direction allegedly hit the auto-rickshaw and after the collision, the auto fell into a ditch on the roadside.
Dayanand, SHO, Bicchor police station, said, “It appears that due to heavy rain, the truck lost balance and collided with the auto, which fell into a ditch. The truck also lost balance and overturned and fell on top of the auto, which was crushed. Seven people were killed while four, including two children, suffered injuries. Among the dead were seven men and four women.”
Police said the injured have been rushed to different hospitals for treatment.
Subscriber Only Stories
“Two of the deceased have been identified and efforts are on to identify the others. The accused truck driver escaped from the spot and is yet to be arrested,” added the SHO.
Locals said that a hydra crane had to be called to retrieve the bodies.
Jaikam, a local from Punhana, said, “Till police arrived, locals and passersby helped in rescuing the injured persons and rushed them to the hospital.”
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
