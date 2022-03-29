62 choke points identified in Delhi, South and North districts top list

The Delhi Traffic Police has identified 62 congestion points in the city where construction work, cave-ins, illegal encroachments and traffic snarls affect vehicular movement every day. Police said an action plan has been made to reduce congestion in these areas.

According to police data, most congestion points were observed in the South and North districts (14 each) and East and West (10 each).

In South Delhi, police said they have been facing difficulty in maintaining smooth traffic movement at Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Barapullah Flyover, Ashram Chowk, MB Road among other places. At LLR Marg, road cave-ins and work by the Central Public Works Department has been affecting traffic for months, police said.

At Ashram Chowk, work on the underpass had affected commuters travelling from Noida, Sarai Kale Khan, Maharani Bagh for months. While the underpass opened on a trial basis last week, construction work on extending the Ashram flyover to DND will take a few more months.

In a crime review meeting headed by Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, the traffic unit said they will “restructure” their plan to reduce congestion – more staff will be deployed for hourly checks, traffic will be manually regulated during peak hours, and staff will approach civic agencies to take immediate action.

In East Delhi, police observed long tailbacks at GTB crossing, ISBT Anand Vihar, Seelampur Chowk during morning and afternoon hours. “We are pushing towards better traffic management by synchronising signals and timers, taking quick action against offenders who are involved in wrong side driving/parking, and using Google Maps,” said an officer.

Police said they have also been working to deploy additional force, including marshals, at places such as Azadpur Chowk, Mukarba, Libaspur underpass, Bawana Chowk and other stretches in North Delhi to remove buses, trucks or other heavy vehicles to reduce traffic jams.

Police are also making diversions at Dhaula Kuan and SP Marg for bus movement in the afternoon.

In the meeting, the traffic unit said they have held meetings with CPWD, PWD, DJB, DTC and other agencies in the last week to reduce congestion points.

At LLR Marg, officials have ensured that the lane has been reopened. “We are working with PWD to ensure speedy trial of the underpass at Ashram. We spoke to DJB about their work on certain stretches, and have deployed marshals near IIT-Delhi. We have also pushed for repair work at Ring Road for smooth traffic,” said the officer.