Delhi: 60 per cent of road accidents at 110 danger spots in capital, police survey finds

To prevent road accidents, the Delhi Police has conduced a survey and identified 110 accident-prone spots in the capital — where roughly 60% of the road accidents took place last year.

Police have now uploaded the list on their newly launched one-touch mobile app, ‘Tatpar’, to make people aware of these spots, which include Akshardham, AIIMS, Ashram Chowk, Chirag Dilli flyover, Delhi Gate, Dhaula Kuan, DND Flyway, Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, Kalindi Kunj, Kalkaji Mandir and Lado Sarai crossing.

A senior police officer said that in their survey, they also identified 10 elevated Metro stations which saw the highest number of fatal accidents in the past year.

“The survey conducted by the traffic unit has found that four people died in road accidents every day in the capital. The incidents, however, have dropped after the amended Motor Vehicles Act came into force on September 1. We have also identified 10 elevated Metro stations where people died while crossing roads. One major problem that came to light was that e-rickshaws parked outside the Metro stations create traffic chaos and drive rashly,” said the officer.

A comparative analysis done by Delhi Traffic Police shows that 92 people died in accidents in September as compared to 236 such deaths during the same month in 2018. Data shows a 66% drop in challans (3.50 lakh) recorded this September as compared to the same month last year.

Delhi Police PRO Mandeep Singh Randhawa said the purpose of putting up the list is to make people aware of accident-prone areas: “We believe that if people know about these spots, they will drive carefully and avoid untoward incidents.”

Traffic police are also installing speed detector cameras at these 110 spots, as the survey showed that rash driving or speeding was a key reason behind the accidents.

Launched by L-G Governor Anil Baijal on September 18, the ‘Tatpar’ app has integrated over 50 services of Delhi Police, including the Himmat Plus and electronic FIR facility. “Through this app, people can navigate to their nearest police station, traffic spot… Users can access contact details of the SHO of a police station via the app,” said Randhawa.