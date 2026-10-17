5 of a family dead in Greater Noida, had last consumed noodles

Five members of a family, including three children, were found dead at their home in a village in Greater Noida’s Rabupura area on Saturday morning. The police said the case appears to be one of suspected food poisoning, with locals and family members claiming the family ate noodles on Friday night.

The victims were identified as Mahesh, 37, his wife Lalita, 35, their sons Laddu, 11, and Sakshat, 3, and daughter Mishti, 7.

The incident occurred in Nagla Shri Padam village. According to residents and Mahesh’s mother, the family had eaten noodles on Friday night before they were found dead the next morning.

The police said the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained. Further action will be taken based on the post-mortem findings and other scientific evidence.