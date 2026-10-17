5 of a family dead in Greater Noida, had last consumed noodles

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

The actual cause of death has not yet been confirmed

Written by: Drishti Jain
1 min readUpdated: Oct 17, 2026 11:39 AM IST
According to local residents and Mahesh's mother, the family members had eaten noodles the previous night. (Representative Photo/Generated using AI)According to local residents and Mahesh's mother, the family members had eaten noodles the previous night. (Representative Photo/Generated using AI)
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Five members of a family, including three children, were found dead at their home in a village in Greater Noida’s Rabupura area on Saturday morning. The police said the case appears to be one of suspected food poisoning, with locals and family members claiming the family ate noodles on Friday night.

The victims were identified as Mahesh, 37, his wife Lalita, 35, their sons Laddu, 11, and Sakshat, 3, and daughter Mishti, 7.

The incident occurred in Nagla Shri Padam village. According to residents and Mahesh’s mother, the family had eaten noodles on Friday night before they were found dead the next morning.

The police said the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained. Further action will be taken based on the post-mortem findings and other scientific evidence.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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