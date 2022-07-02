4 villages to get sewer lines, 3 lakh people to benefit, says Sisodia

The Delhi government on Friday approved a project to lay sewer lines in four villages and 36 unauthorised colonies, one of the poll promises of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

According to officials, areas including Bijwasan, Najafgarh, Shikarpur, Burari, Sangam Vihar which currently have poor drainage systems will get proper sewer systems that will benefit around 3 lakh people.

“Currently, sewage from these areas is discharged into local ponds, septic tanks, and stormwater drains, which later goes indirectly into the Yamuna. In such a situation, 8.25 million gallons per day of sewage reaching the Yamuna will be treated,” said Deputy CM Manish Sisodia after approving the project during the Delhi Jal Board meeting.

A sewer line of 26.5 km in six unauthorised colonies of Bijaswan, an 82.79 km sewer line network in Najafgarh, 17.25 km in Shikarpur, 35 km sewer line in 12 unauthorised colonies of Deoli and Sangam Vihar, and a 24 km sewer line in Burari will be laid under this project estimated to cost Rs 1,855 crore.

The government has also planned to upgrade six sewage treatment plants (STPs) across the city and Rs 1,367.5 crore was allocated for it. Besides, several other projects and decisions were taken during the meeting, aimed to reduce water pollution and clean the Yamuna.

Officials added that lakes will also be developed near Okhla STP to recharge groundwater level. The STPs that will be upgraded under this project are Kondli, Coronation Park, Rohini, Pappan Kalan Lake, Narela, and Nilothi.

Sisodia said these STPs will be made with the latest technology to comply with biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) and total suspended solids (TSS) effluent standards of 10 mg/litre.