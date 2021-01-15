Delhi: 38-year-old stabbed to death by juvenile over fight with father

A 38-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by three juveniles in Central Delhi’s Patel Nagar, over a month after the victim got into a fight with the father of one of the juveniles. Police said the victim’s friend was also stabbed while trying to save him. The three juveniles have been apprehended and sent to a correctional home.

Police said the victim, Deshraj Kumar, and his friend, Param Hansh Pandey, were attacked on Tuesday.

“Pandey told police that the incident took place on January 12 when they were returning home from work. Near Prem Nagar, four-five persons stopped his friend and started beating him up. One of them whipped out a knife and stabbed him twice. When he intervened, he was also stabbed. He managed to get home and his wife took him to Acharya Bhikshu hospital,” said a senior police officer.

Police came to know of the incident after they received a PCR call that a man was lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to a hospital by his family, where he was declared dead on arrival.

“The district forensic crime team was called and they took fingerprints from the spot. Doctors told police that the victim sustained two deep stab wounds. Police also came to know from the hospital about Pandey,” an officer said.

An FIR was registered on Pandey’s complaint.

“Police visited the victim’s workplace, where he had been working for 15 years, and found that he got into a heated argument with a colleague, which turned into a physical fight, earlier this month. Police also scanned CCTV footage of the crime scene and found footage of the attack. The son of the man with whom the victim got into a fight roped in his associates to take revenge. A raid was conducted and the juveniles were apprehended,” the police officer said.