Hapur: 32-year-old killed for harassing woman

A 32-year-old man was beaten to death for allegedly harassing a woman in Hapur on Friday. The victim, identified as Mansharam, allegedly climbed over the wall of a house to meet a woman, when her brothers caught him and assaulted him. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.

“We received information that a man was beaten up in Shehla village by a family as they alleged he had entered their house to molest a woman. An FIR under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) has been filed against four members of the family and three people were arrested,” said Hapur SP Sankalp Sharma.

According to the police, Mansharam’s family claimed that the family of the accused attacked him arbitrarily. During investigations it was confirmed that he scaled the wall of the house. Mansharam worked odd jobs in the village having been mentally challenged for the past few years, police said.