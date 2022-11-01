3,024 flats in Delhi’s Kalkaji to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate 3,024 new flats for the economically weaker sections (EWS) at Kalkaji in South Delhi on Wednesday, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement Tuesday.

The PM would hand over the keys to some of the beneficiaries of the in-situ slum rehabilitation project at an event at Vigyan Bhawan, the PMO said.

“In line with the vision of the Prime Minister to provide housing for all, in-situ slum rehabilitation in 376 jhuggi jhopri clusters is being undertaken by Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The objective of the rehabilitation project is to provide a better and healthy living environment to the residents of JJ clusters, with proper amenities and facilities,” the PMO said.

The flats were constructed at a cost of Rs 345 crore, and are equipped with all civic amenities.“The allotment of flats will provide the people ownership title as well as a sense of security,” the PMO statement read. The flats have vitrified floor tiles, ceramics tiles and Udaipur green marble counters in the kitchen, it added.

Apart from the Kalkaji project, the DDA had also taken up similar projects at Jailorwala Bagh and Kathputli Colony.

At Kalkaji, 3,024 EWS flats had been constructed in phase 1 of the project on a vacant site near the Bhoomiheen Camp, which would be vacated once residents move into the flats. The PMO said the project’s phase 2 would be started on the site of the Bhoomiheen Camp after it is vacated. This, it said, would be used to rehabilitate residents of Navjeevan and Jawahar Camp.