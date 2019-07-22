Delhi: 3-year-old boy electrocuted at plastic utensil factory

A three-year-old boy was electrocuted in Gandhi Nagar Saturday, when he strayed into a plastic utensil manufacturing unit.

Police had to exhume the boy’s body, as his parents had buried him without informing them or registering any complaint. The body was later sent for a post-mortem, and a case was registered against the factory owner under IPC section 304A (death due to negligence).

“We received a call at 9 pm about a child who was electrocuted inside a plastic utensil manufacturing unit. The child’s parents didn’t want to register a complaint, and buried the body in a cemetery near Geeta Colony in Gandhi Nagar. We exhumed the body and sent it to a nearby hospital,” said Meghna Yadav, DCP (Shahdara). The factory owner is absconding.

Police said the child was playing on the street and went inside the factory, which is near their residence, around 3 pm on Saturday. After some time, he was found lying on the floor of the factory. A neighbour who saw the body informed his family. The boy was rushed to Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The parents took the body and went to the nearby cemetery to bury him, police said.

Police said no one noticed the boy entering the factory, or when he came in contact with machinery and died after receiving a high voltage shock. The post-mortem report is awaited, they added.