‘20 yrs since SC order, ISBTs yet to be built’

A CAG report on the performance of Delhi government PSU Delhi Transport and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) has said that the transport body has lagged in upgradation of inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs) and introduction of bus queue shelters. The report was tabled by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the winter session of the Delhi Assembly.

The report for 2019 noted that due to “failure” of DTIDC, ISBTs at North and South West entry points of Delhi — Dwarka and Narela — could not be established even after a lapse of more than 20 years since the Supreme Court gave directions for the same.

“Even after lapse of more than 20 years, ISBTs at Dwarka and Narela could not be established. The aim of reducing air pollution in Delhi by establishing the two ISBTs could not be achieved as 516 and 1,243 inter-state diesel operated buses arriving from Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh continue to ply to/from ISBTs at Sarai Kale Khan and Kashmere Gate,” the report stated.

According to officials, on the recommendation of EPCA to convert all city buses to CNG, the SC in 1998 had ordered the state government to establish two ISBTs at South West and North Delhi, to prevent entry of diesel-operated inter-state buses inside the periphery of Delhi, by March 31, 2000.

“These ISBTs were yet to be established when DTIDC was formed and the work of development of these two new ISBTs was also assigned to DTIDC,” the report claimed. It also stated that the upgradation work at ISBT Kashmere Gate could not be completed even after more than eight years of the stipulated completion date, resulting in raising of claims of Rs 113.80 crore by the contractor and Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System Limited.

