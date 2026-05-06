Of 20 named in Uttam Nagar murder chargesheet, 10 assaulted youth, others provoked: Police probe

Around 30 minutes later, when Tarun was returning home after celebrating Holi with his friends, the accused surrounded him, and at least 10 of them attacked him, leaving him critically injured, police said. (Express File Photo)

Out of the 20 people allegedly involved in the murder of 26-year-old Tarun Butolia in Uttam Nagar on Holi this March, “at least ten directly assaulted him with rods, sticks and cement blocks, while the others provoked them during the fight”, according to the Delhi Police probe, The Indian Express has learnt.

According to the police, the murder was not premeditated but was a result of a sudden outburst of anger triggered after an 11-year-old relative of Tarun threw a water balloon from the second floor of her house, which hit a woman. An argument broke out between the two families. During the exchange, the woman allegedly used derogatory and casteist remarks against Tarun’s family and the argument turned into a scuffle. More relatives of the accused joined in and attacked Tarun’s family, the probe suggested, police said.