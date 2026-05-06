Of 20 named in Uttam Nagar murder chargesheet, 10 assaulted youth, others provoked: Police probe

Out of the 20 people allegedly involved in the murder of 26-year-old Tarun Butolia in Uttam Nagar on Holi this March, “at least ten directly assaulted him with rods, sticks and cement blocks, while the others provoked them during the fight”, according to the Delhi Police probe, The Indian Express has learnt.
According to the police, the murder was not premeditated but was a result of a sudden outburst of anger triggered after an 11-year-old relative of Tarun threw a water balloon from the second floor of her house, which hit a woman. An argument broke out between the two families. During the exchange, the woman allegedly used derogatory and casteist remarks against Tarun’s family and the argument turned into a scuffle. More relatives of the accused joined in and attacked Tarun’s family, the probe suggested, police said.
On Sunday, the Delhi Police filed a 550-page chargesheet before a city court in connection with the murder that took place on March 4, naming 20 accused, including two minors. Police said that two of the accused are still absconding.
The police have built the case heavily relying upon the disclosure statements of the eyewitnesses, who have been named as key prosecution witnesses, sources said. To corroborate this, the police have also placed evidence related to the post-mortem examination report, Call Detail Records and Internet Protocol Detail Records, sources confirmed. Forensic reports, which are still awaited, may be part of the supplementary chargesheet in the case, they said.
During the scuffle, the accused allegedly tried to enter Tarun’s house, police said. Around 30 minutes later, when Tarun was returning home after celebrating Holi with his friends, the accused surrounded him, and at least 10 of them attacked him, leaving him critically injured, police said. While the accused fled after the attack, Tarun was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries the next day.
Police later arrested 16 people and apprehended two juveniles. Of the 20 accused, 17 are related to each other, while three are family friends, police said.
They said the matter is still under investigation and efforts to arrest the rest of the accused are on.
Police have invoked charges, including murder, attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly, criminal conspiracy, and relevant provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. A charge of trespass was added later during the probe.
Proceedings against the adult accused will continue before the trial court, while the case involving the two minors will be handled separately by the Juvenile Justice Board.