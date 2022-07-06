scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 06, 2022
2-week sports festival kicks off in North East Delhi

The sports festival in Delhi will witness cricket and football matches along with athletic events.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 6, 2022 10:22:16 am
As many as 12 teams of North East Delhi Lok Sabha will play cricket and football matches. These 12 teams include 10 teams of the Vidhan Sabha, one of the Delhi Police and a team of media persons.

North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari Tuesday kicked off a two-week sports festival at the District Park Nand Nagri in North East Delhi. The sports festival will witness cricket and football matches along with athletic events.

Tiwari said that during the sports festival, cricket matches will be held from 7 am to 10 am and from 4 pm to 7 pm. “Apart from cricket, there will also be women’s football and athletic events,” said Tiwari.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said, “Sports teaches us the spirit of patience in victory and defeat and when the foundation of life is based on this, any person can set an example of an ideal life.”

Tiwari said, “The purpose of the competition is to give out a message to the people that sport is necessary for health and also to give opportunities to talents hidden in the streets.”

Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley said, “It is my endeavour to have more international cricket players from Delhi and for that, three matches are being organised every day in Delhi and the same can also be possible through such an event (sports festival).”

“If Tiwariji gets us a ground from DDA (Delhi Development Authority), I will try to open a cricket academy here and I assure to develop one more cricket ground in North East Delhi. With support from him (Manoj Tiwari) I wish to fulfil the work for the cricket ground,” Jaitley added.

