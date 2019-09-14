2 Amity students dead as car hits divider, bus at Yamuna Expressway

Two students died and three were injured after their car hit the divider on the Yamuna Expressway, flipped several times and crashed into a moving bus on the opposite side Friday evening. Police said the victims, aged 20-21, were BSc students at Amity University, and were returning from Agra when their i20 crashed.

“We were informed about the accident by a passerby. The car was mangled and parts of it had to be cut to pull out the students. Two of them, Owais Chaudary and Shivani Yadav, were declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Three others, Aditya Saxena, Sai Sharma and Shaurya Gupta, are currently receiving treatment. We will ascertain more details once they are able to make a statement,” said Sujeet Upadhyay, SHO, Beta 2 police station.

While Owais, Shivani and Sai hailed from Ghaziabad, Shaurya belongs to Delhi and Aditya stays in Noida.

Eyewitnesses told police that the car hit the divider a few kilometres before the zero point milestone.

Shaurya’s family said they were unaware of the trip. “He left in the morning saying they were going to college. He did not tell us about any plan of going out of town. At this point, we don’t even know whose car it is,” said a relative. Police said they are investigating if the car belonged to one of the students.

On Tuesday, two men riding a Royal Enfield died after falling 30 feet from a bridge on the Yamuna Expressway. The accident took place at zero point, where the expressway ends.