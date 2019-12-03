2.59 per cent dip in Delhi’s revenue surplus in 2017-18: CAG report

The surplus dropped even as revenue receipts during 2017-18 increased by 12.58% over the previous year, and tax and non-tax revenue registered an increase of 14.70% and 101.05% respectively over the previous year, the report said. The surplus dropped even as revenue receipts during 2017-18 increased by 12.58% over the previous year, and tax and non-tax revenue registered an increase of 14.70% and 101.05% respectively over the previous year, the report said.

While Delhi has mantained a revenue surplus since 2013-14, its expenses saw a spike two years ago. According to CAG’s audit of the state’s finances, which was tabled in the Delhi Assembly Monday, Delhi consistently registered a surplus between 2013-14 and 2017-18, but it registered a 2.59% dip in 2017-18.

After the drop, the surplus stood at 0.72% of the GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product), which is the total volume of all goods and services produced within the boundaries of the state during a given time period.

The surplus dropped even as revenue receipts during 2017-18 increased by 12.58% over the previous year, and tax and non-tax revenue registered an increase of 14.70% and 101.05% respectively over the previous year, the report said.

The drop in surplus indicates that the government’s expenditure on various public schemes and salaries of government staff could not keep pace with the earnings.

Outstanding loans

The report also pointed out that nodal bodies and corporations under the Delhi government, such as the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), continue to have large amounts of money as outstanding against loans.

In case of DJB, against loans amounting to Rs 26,620.04 crore disbursed to it between 1998-2018, only Rs 351.16 crore was repaid, leaving Rs 26,268.89 crore outstanding as on March 31, 2018. Loans amounting to Rs 11,837.69 crore were disbursed to the DTC during 1996-2011 but only Rs 161.55 crore has been repaid, leaving Rs 11,676.14 crore as outstanding as on March 31, 2018.

The North, East and South civic bodies too have loans amounting to Rs 2,037.54 crore, Rs 1,395.90 crore and Rs 381.45 crore outstanding as on March, 2018, the report added.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App