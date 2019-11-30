1984 anti-Sikh riots: SIT submits probe report

The bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, directed that the matter be listed before it again after two weeks. The bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, directed that the matter be listed before it again after two weeks.

The report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to probe 186 cases related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots was submitted to the Supreme Court Friday.

Submitting the report in a sealed cover to a bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand submitted that the SIT can now be disbanded as the purpose for which it was constituted had been completed.

The bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, directed that the matter be listed before it again after two weeks.

The court also allowed the request to relieve one of the SIT members, Abhishek Dular, SP CBI, so he can report back to the central probe agency. After the SIT had drawn up its report, the CBI had requested that Dular be relieved of the work.

The SC had set up the SIT in January 2018 to probe the riot-related cases that a body appointed by the court had found were closed without investigation. The order came on a petition filed by S Gurlad Singh Kahlon, a member of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

