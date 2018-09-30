150 senior citizens have a day out with Delhi Police

Southwest district police on Saturday met around 150 senior citizens at their office in Vasant Vihar. Southwest district police on Saturday met around 150 senior citizens at their office in Vasant Vihar.

To make them aware of the evolving modus operandi of fraudsters, southwest district police Saturday called around 150 senior citizens, registered with the senior citizens’ cell, at their office in Vasant Vihar, where apart from providing information to them, police also addressed their grievances.

In a crime review meeting recently, Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik had directed the deputy commissioners of police of 14 districts to start meeting senior citizens staying in areas under their jurisdiction.

Following the order, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Devender Arya called for an interaction session with all senior citizens in the district, and also enrolled some senior citizens who were not part of the cell.

“We interacted with them and provided them information on the new modus operandi of fraudsters. They shared their grievances with us, which were noted down for corrective action,” Arya said.

During the session, senior citizens were informed about the various new initiatives launched by Delhi Police for their welfare, safety and security. “We told them that apart from dialing the helpline number, they can also directly contact the beat officer in case of any emergency, and assured them that necessary help will be provided immediately,” the DCP added.

Police also arranged three buses for a ‘Delhi darshan tour’ involving the senior citizens, which were flagged off with police personnel stationed on the vehicles for assistance.

