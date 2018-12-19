Delhi: 13,000 BJP booth heads to interact with Amit Shah Sunday

Over 13,000 BJP booth presidents will interact with party president Amit Shah at IGI Stadium Sunday. “The interaction will be followed by a question-answer session during which some will be given an opportunity to ask the party president about his election management formula in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls,” head of booth management department of the Delhi BJP, Dharambir Singh, said.

Advertising

He said that 13,816 booth presidents and senior leaders, including ward councillors, MLAs, MPs, party president and others will attend the event. This will include Manoj Tiwari.

Booth incharges are being issued barcode-based identity cards to ensure they attend the event, he said. There are a total of 13,816 polling booths across Delhi, and so far over 12,000 booth incharges have been appointed.