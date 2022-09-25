scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

12-year-old boy in ICU after brutal sexual assault by 3 minors

Though the DCW’s letter states four boys were involved in the incident, police said there were three accused.

Sexual assault DelhiOne of the accused has been apprehended, while the others are absconding. (file)

A 12-year-old boy is in ICU after he was sexually assaulted and attacked with bricks and rods, allegedly by three minors, in Northeast Delhi last week. The incident prompted the Delhi Commission for Women to send a notice to the Delhi Police, seeking immediate action as the FIR was allegedly registered six days after the incident. Police, however, claimed the family refused to record their statement earlier.

One of the accused has been apprehended, while the others are absconding.

Though the DCW’s letter states four boys were involved in the incident, police said there were three accused.

According to the DCW, the boy’s mother approached them and alleged that her son was sexually assaulted near their house on September 18. The boy suffered severe injuries, including on his private parts, and was brought home by locals. But he confided in his parents only on September 22, which is when police were approached.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The Muslim political predicamentPremium
The Muslim political predicament
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...Premium
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for applesPremium
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for apples
Inside Track: Ghar Wapasi?Premium
Inside Track: Ghar Wapasi?

Swati Maliwal, the DCW chairperson, said, “In Delhi, not only girls but even boys are not safe. A 12-year-old boy was brutally raped by four people and left in a half-dead condition after being beaten with sticks. Our team has registered an FIR in the matter. The boy is presently admitted in hospital and is in ICU.”

DCP (Northeast) Sanjay Sain said, “A team was sent to the hospital and met the parents, but they refused to give a statement. The child was under medical observation. Two days later, they told us that their son was sodomised and assaulted. A case under sections of unnatural offences and POCSO Act has been registered.”

During the investigation, police found that all the accused live near the boy’s house and allegedly targeted him following a fight over a petty issue. “One of the accused has been apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. Efforts are on to apprehend the remaining two. The victim is still under medical observation. His statement will be recorded later,” added DCP Sain.

First published on: 25-09-2022 at 08:20:41 pm
Next Story

Maine Payal Hai Chhankai remix controversy: Anup Jalota says Neha Kakkar does not need remixes for shortcut fame

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 25: Latest News
Advertisement