12-year-old boy in ICU after brutal sexual assault by 3 minors

A 12-year-old boy is in ICU after he was sexually assaulted and attacked with bricks and rods, allegedly by three minors, in Northeast Delhi last week. The incident prompted the Delhi Commission for Women to send a notice to the Delhi Police, seeking immediate action as the FIR was allegedly registered six days after the incident. Police, however, claimed the family refused to record their statement earlier.

One of the accused has been apprehended, while the others are absconding.

Though the DCW’s letter states four boys were involved in the incident, police said there were three accused.

According to the DCW, the boy’s mother approached them and alleged that her son was sexually assaulted near their house on September 18. The boy suffered severe injuries, including on his private parts, and was brought home by locals. But he confided in his parents only on September 22, which is when police were approached.

Swati Maliwal, the DCW chairperson, said, “In Delhi, not only girls but even boys are not safe. A 12-year-old boy was brutally raped by four people and left in a half-dead condition after being beaten with sticks. Our team has registered an FIR in the matter. The boy is presently admitted in hospital and is in ICU.”

DCP (Northeast) Sanjay Sain said, “A team was sent to the hospital and met the parents, but they refused to give a statement. The child was under medical observation. Two days later, they told us that their son was sodomised and assaulted. A case under sections of unnatural offences and POCSO Act has been registered.”

During the investigation, police found that all the accused live near the boy’s house and allegedly targeted him following a fight over a petty issue. “One of the accused has been apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. Efforts are on to apprehend the remaining two. The victim is still under medical observation. His statement will be recorded later,” added DCP Sain.