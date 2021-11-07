Delhi: 12-year-old boy dies after fire breaks out at home

A 12-year-old boy died after a fire broke out inside his house on the night of Diwali in North Delhi’s Burari area. The boy was alone at the house while his siblings were playing outside and their parents were at a nearby shop.

Police said the Delhi Fire Services were called to douse the fire at the house, and they found the boy’s burnt body. The deceased allegedly died of asphyxia and burn injuries, said officials.

Atul Garg, DFS Chief said his team received a call around 8.55 pm on Friday from Toman Colony at Burari.

“We rushed to the spot with three fire tenders and found that the fire had spread to the first floor of the house. Our teams went inside and found a boy lying dead. He was burnt to death. Prima facie…the fire started with domestic articles like clothes and drapes,” said Garg.

Police said while the family was outside, neighbours and other people called police and fire teams to the spot after they saw blazes of the fire coming from the house.

According to senior police officers, the deceased was unwell, his parents gave him medicines and he was resting in his room. An oil lamp in the hallway caused the fire and the child was trapped inside his room. He studied at a Delhi government school in Burari.

His father works as a painter and was at a shop with his mother for some work. Police said an inquiry has been initiated in the case to ascertain the cause behind the fire.