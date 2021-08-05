Delhi confidential: Party Isolation

EVER SINCE the YSRCP initiated the disqualification process against its party MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju for anti-party activities, the rebel MP has found himself being increasingly isolated by his party colleagues. No one from the YSRCP even talks to him. Raju, who initially befriended a number of ruling party MPs, these days comes to the Central Hall, where MPs interact with each other without bothering about party lines, and finds a seat among members from the southern states. He brings along a variety of sweets and snacks to distribute among the MPs. However, YSRCP MPs stay away from the goodies. This is because they fear it may anger their party leader Jagan Mohan Reddy, according to sources close to Raju.

The Absentee

BJP NATIONAL in-charges are holding state-wise MPs’ meetings during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. On Tuesday, it was the turn of West Bengal. As expected, former Union minister Babul Supriyo, who recently announced he was quitting politics, was not to be seen in the group photographs. But another absence, which set tongues wagging, was that of former Union minister S S Ahluwalia. However, it emerges that Ahluwalia kept away from the meeting as he was running fever. Vaccinated for Covid-19, Ahluwalia appears to have caught fever after getting drenched in last week’s rain in Delhi. His grandchildren, bored of online classes, were learnt to have dragged him to the lawns of his residence for some fun in the rain.

Bonding Over Water

THE ISRAELI Embassy has donated a state-of-the-art drip irrigation system to Nehru Smarak Inter College, a girls’ school in Greater Noida. It also donated capsicum seedlings, brought from the Indo-Israel Centre of Excellence in Karnal. The move is aimed at water conservation on the school campus and encouraging students to save water from a younger age. “This is another example of the multifaceted partnership between Israel and India in the fields of education and water,” said Rony Yedidia Clein, Chargé d’affaires at the embassy.