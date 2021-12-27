Delhi confidential: Brahmin Outreach

THE BJP leadership in Uttar Pradesh may deny that there is disillusionment in the Brahmin community over the style of functioning of the Yogi Adityanath government but the party’s central leadership appears to have taken this into account. In order to spread the message that the BJP government in the state has always worked for Brahmins, central leaders, including Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is in charge of UP elections, in a meeting with state leaders from the community, formed a panel of Brahmin leaders to initiate an outreach programme in all 403 Assembly constituencies. The panel has senior leaders Shiv Pratap Shukla (Rajya Sabha chief whip), Mahesh Sharma, Abhijat Mishra and Ram Bhai Mokariya (MP from Gujarat). Incidentally, the party is keen on roping in Union Minister Ajay Mishra, whose son is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, as well for the party’s campaign among the upper castes, sources said. BJP leaders said the party cannot afford to ignore the community, which constitutes 17 per cent of the population.

Moving Out

AFTER THE BSF celebrated its raising day on December 5 on the India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer, the government has now asked all forces to celebrate their respective raising day outside Delhi. While border guarding forces have been suggested to celebrate their key days near the borders they guard, other paramilitary forces have been asked to look for locations in regions of their operation. Recently, the government even suggested the Army, which celebrates Army Day on January 15 in Delhi, to move out of the Capital. However, sources said, the Army asked to be excused for this year since all preparations had already been made and it would be difficult to move out of Delhi at the last minute.

‘Hunar Man’

UNION MINISTRY for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi is now being called the “Hunar Man” by artisans and craftsmen. The moniker has been bestowed on him since the he has been travelling the length and breadth of the country, inaugurating the ministry’s flagship programme, the Hunar Haats, which showcase artisans and traditional craftsmen from all over the country. The Haats are a way of giving the artisans exposure as well as some income. They have been doing so during much of the pandemic as well. Often, the minister invites colleagues, ministers and Governors as well as senior BJP leaders, to attend these haats.