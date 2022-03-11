Delhi Confidential: Looking Ahead

ON A day the BJP won big in four of the five Assembly elections, the grandest victory was in Uttar Pradesh, where the party retained power with a clear majority. In his victory speech, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi several times. However, in his 45-minute speech at the party’s headquarters in Delhi, the Prime Minister spoke about several topics, and even said how it would lead to the party’s victory in the 2024 general elections. But Modi did not highlight any of the chief ministers of the four states where the party won, beating anti-incumbency.

Facing Heat

AFTER CONGRESS’S disastrous performance in the Assembly elections, many of the central leaders have come under attack. Some like the party’s Lok Sabha MP Jasbir Bill have argued that Ajay Maken, who was the head of the screening committee to pick candidates in Punjab, and AICC in charge of the state Harish Chaudhary, will have to do a lot of explaining for the party’s rout. Some other leaders are pointing fingers at AICC general secretary in charge of organisation K C Venugopal, considered one of the key members of Rahul Gandhi’s core team. Some of the leaders of the G23, too, feel his head should be the first to roll. AICC in charge of Uttarakhand Devender Yadav is another target of attack.

Online Celebrations

AS SOON as it became clear that the party was on course to script history by winning Punjab with a stupendous majority, the AAP’s social media team started churning out memes and reels across social media platforms. Set to trending songs and tunes, such as “kehndi hundi si” and “kancha badam”, the posts, featuring party supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM designate Bhagwant Mann, garnered thousands of views and likes within hours.