Delhi confidential: Top Of Mind

As the Yogi Adityanath government scrambled on Monday to resolve the Lakhimpur Kheri standoff, there was buzz that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme in Lucknow on October 5 could be on the state leadership’s mind – so that the issue does not overshadow the event. While the UP government did not allow politicians to travel to the district, farmer leaders were allowed to visit the area. The way state officials swiftly agreed to the demands of the protesting farmers, many in Delhi’s power corridors believe that the PM’s Lucknow schedule was a key factor behind it. The PM is scheduled to inaugurate “Azadi@75 – New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape” conference-cum-expo and digitally hand over keys of houses built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban to 75,000 beneficiaries in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Showcasing R-Day

DEFENCE MINISTRY has come up with a new website to showcase events for next year’s Republic Day, as part of the celebrations marking the 75th year of Independence. Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar launched the website on Monday, “as a platform that connects Indians all over the world and celebrate India’s Republic Day”. All activities related to Republic Day celebrations throughout the country will be showcased on the website. It will also be “a single-point official source for all content related to Republic Day celebrations”. The Defence Ministry is responsible for Republic Day celebrations every year.

ISRO Visit

VICE PRESIDENT and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia, Marta Lucia Ramirez, who visited India from October 1-3, visited ISRO facilities and met representatives from New Space India Limited and the Human Space Flight Centre during her trip. Among other things, Colombia is also looking at space cooperation with India. Ramirez also met officials from Indian Council of Medical Research on exploring cooperation in biotechnology, co-production and technology transfers in the development of vaccines and pharmaceutical products.