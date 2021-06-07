Delhi Confidential: Secure Amid Rumours

Despite repeated denials from senior BJP leaders about a possible change in the top post in Uttar Pradesh, speculations are not dying down in the power corridors of the party. Sources in national BJP now attribute these speculations to aspirants for the post. With several leaders, including those in the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet, eyeing the post of CM, they are now trying to explore the possibility ahead of election, it has been pointed out. Talks about changes in Lucknow and about the long-pending cabinet reshuffle at the Centre, along with hectic meetings in the BJP headquarters, have, meanwhile, shifted the focus off criticism the party was facing over the government’s action, or inaction, during the second wave of the pandemic.

Soft Retort

Social media can be brutal for public service companies, which are flooded with user complaints. Every once in a while, though, the companies are also giving it back to the complainants, softly. Recently, a user tweeted to IRCTC, the railway service company, that its ticket booking app keeps shows “obscene and vulgar” ads, and gets embarrassing and irritating. He tagged Railways Minister Piyush Goyal as well as the ministry. In reply, the IRCTC handle pointed out that ads for a user is automatically determined based on his/her browser cookies and history, and advised the complainant to clear them to avoid such ads.

Tale Of Heads

Additional Sessions Judge Vidya Prakash took charge as the registrar general (R-G) of the National Green Tribunal this week. The post was vacant after the previous R-G, Ashu Garg, died due to Covid-19 infection. Prakash is the sixth registrar general of the green court since the 2018 appointment of former Supreme Court judge Adarsh Goel.