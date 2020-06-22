Delhi Confidential: Sending A Message

LJP leader Chirag Paswan. (File) LJP leader Chirag Paswan. (File)

While Yoga Day was used by several personalities from across the political spectrum to promote India and its culture, LJP leader Chirag Paswan stood out. On social media, Paswan posted pictures of him performing yoga with a message: “To keep away from violent and negative thoughts, the Chinese government should also practice yoga so that they can learn to live in unity and peace instead of violence.”

Office Rules

With the number of Covid-19 cases rising in government buildings, many ministries have reintroduced work-from-home guidelines for a section of their staff, especially those with comorbidities. In such times, a recent circular by the Election Commission stands out. The commission has asked all its employees to start working from office while following preventive measures issued by the Health Ministry. Only employees residing in containment zones are permitted to work from home. The circular has officers and staff worried given a few cases have already been reported from Nirvachan Sadan.

Issue At Hand

With the Supreme Court deciding to stay the Rath Yatra in Puri in view of the Covid-19 outbreak, the VHP has got a new issue at hand. VHP secretary general Milind Parande on Sunday said the court must review its ruling. He pointed out that the yatra had been conducted uninterrupted for hundreds of years and said the state government must find a way out. He argued that due to the pandemic, millions of devotees are not expected to turn up. He said the apex court should have heard all stakeholders or at least trustees of the temple before delivering the verdict.

