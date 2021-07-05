Delhi confidential: 21 years on

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani took some reprieve from her political and governance activity on Sunday to mark 21 years of the launch of her serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and took to Twitter to say that the series had changed many lives. The most remarkable change was probably in Irani’s own life as she now holds the post of Union minister. Irani tweeted that the series brought “joy to some, annoyed a few but impacted all who saw it”. She said the team of Saans Bhi could not, however, keep their promise of “Phir milenge…”

Warm Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday conveyed on Twitter his warm felicitations and greetings to US President Joe Biden and the people of the USA on their 245th Independence Day. “As vibrant democracies, India and the USA share values of freedom and liberty. Our strategic partnership has a truly global significance,” he tweeted. Incidentally, there were no such messages to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China on July 1.

New Hopes

The BJP leadership’s decision to go for a change of guard in Uttarakhand seems to have rekindled hopes of those disgruntled with the leadership in other state units. BJP corridors were abuzz with speculation on Saturday that the leadership would now turn its attention to Tripura, where Sudip Roy Barman, a former Congress and TMC leader before joining the BJP, leads a group of unhappy MLAs who have been trying to persuade the leadership to replace CM Biplab Kumar Deb. After his failed attempt, many from the Barman camp have apparently changed their minds and started sending signals of ceasefire with the CM. But Uttarakhand developments have confused many of those MLAs. Party sources in the national capital swear that the BJP leadership is unlikely to create a pattern by conceding to pressure from unhappy leaders in state units.

Appointments Soon

After months of remaining headless, several central universities are set to finally get regular vice-chancellors (V-Cs) appointed. Among those expected to have their appointments announced soon are Haryana Central University, Central University of Himachal Pradesh, Central University South Bihar and Central University of Jammu. Former V-C, Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Professor Tankeshwar Kumar is tipped to become the head of HCU. The incumbent V-C of Himachal Pradesh Technical University, SP Bansal, is likely to become V-C of Himachal Central University. Sanjeev Jain, V-C of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University may head Central University of Jammu. Rajarshi Tandon Open University V-C KN Singh could be appointed to Central University of South Bihar.