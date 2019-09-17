Delhi Confidential: PM Meet On Agenda

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who arrives in Delhi on Tuesday on a three-day visit, is slated to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday on “development issues” of the state. The visit comes at a time of tension between the Centre and the state over “missing” former Kolkata Police commissioner Rajiv Kumar, and days ahead of a trip of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The matter of Teesta water treaty may come up in the discussions between Modi and Banerjee, who is scheduled to return on September 20.

On the eve of his 69th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a better, faster version of the NaMo app to take the platform from its election avatar for volunteers to a larger audience. The sleeker version of the app has exciting new features such as faster, one-touch navigation, a new content section called NaMo Exclusive and contents based on recommendations of user interests, and is expected to cater to the increasing traffic on Tuesday, when the PM will be flooded with good wishes on his birthday. Modi himself updated his followers with the news on Monday. “Let us deepen our interaction. Get the new version of the app,” he tweeted.

When lawyers who are used to filing cases discuss firing, there is chance that the two may get mixed up, as it happened in the Supreme Court on Monday. Listing steps taken by the Union government to prevent bloodshed in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of revocation of the special status under Article 370, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that due to the government’s efforts “not a single shot has been filed” so far. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi was quick to notice the slip of tongue and corrected him with a smile: “fired, not filed”. Realising the slip, Mehta too replied, laughing that being a lawyer he was more used to “filing”.